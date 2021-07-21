Peterson, Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain to shed ‘Air Force’ moniker, will now be Space Force bases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Effective later this month, Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will be no more -- at least in name.

On July 26, the installations will be renamed Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.

“This action is part of the overall initiative by the Department of the Air Force to establish a unique identity and culture within the U.S. Space Force, the nation’s newest military branch, and more accurately reflect the important space missions performed by guardians stationed there,” Peterson-Schriever Garrison said in a news release Wednesday.

The former Air Force bases will receive their new monikers in an 11:30 a.m. ceremony at Peterson on the 26th. U.S. Space Force Gen. John Raymond and U.S. Space Force Col. and Peterson-Schriever Garrison Cmdr. Zachary Warakomski will be presiding over the ceremony.

Peterson Air Force Base has been U.S. Space Command headquarters since

Peterson is currently home to Space Operations Command and Space Deltas 2, 3 and 7; Schriever hosts Joint Task Force-Space Defense and Space Deltas 6, 8 and 9; and Cheyenne Mountain is host to numerous sensitive space-related missions.

