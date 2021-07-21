Advertisement

Paralympian withdraws after request for mom’s help denied

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:54 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — American swimmer Becca Meyers has pulled out of the Paralympics because she says the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee won’t let her bring her mother to Tokyo as her personal care assistant.

Meyers is deaf and blind as the result of a rare genetic disorder.

She won three gold medals at the last Paralympics.

In a statement explaining her withdrawal, she said the USOPC had approved her mother to act as her assistant at all international meets since 2017.

The USOPC said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are increased restrictions on delegation size at the Tokyo Games and that has left the federation only one slot for a PCA who will have to assist 34 Paralympic swimmers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
A deadly crash on Highway 115 in Colorado on 7/20/21.
Deadly crash closes Highway 115 near the Fremont and El Paso County line
SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.
4 injured in collisions on I-25 near Fillmore Tuesday night
A daytime look at a major sinkhole in a north Springs neighborhood.
New sinkhole closes road in north Colorado Springs

Latest News

Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Group helps comfort dog injured at Fla. condo collapse return home
Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Experts share concerns of delta variant as it becomes dominant strain
Pueblo County recognizes Carl Musso Day.
‘The American dream is real’: Carl Musso Day in Pueblo County recognizes hardworking farmer
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast