Advertisement

Deadly incident involving a train and a pedestrian in Fountain

Deadly incident involving a train in Fountain.
Deadly incident involving a train in Fountain.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second time in a week the railroad crossing in Fountain at Highway 85 and Fontaine Boulevard is closed for an incident involving a train.

The City of Fountain is reporting a pedestrian was killed in an “incident” involving a train. 11 News reached out to the City of Fountain for more information and soon after the following was posted to social media:

Posted by City of Fountain Government on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Less than a week ago, a car crashed into the side of the train at the same intersection.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.
4 injured in collision on I-25 near Fillmore Tuesday night
A deadly crash on Highway 115 in Colorado on 7/20/21.
Driver ID’d following deadly crash on Highway 115 near Fremont/El Paso county line
A view at the drainage where a mudslide occurred during flooding in Larimer County on July 20,...
1 confirmed dead following major flooding near Cameron Peak Fire burn scar; at least 2 missing

Latest News

heavy rain chances west
Storms near Co. Springs this evening
Colorado Spings Airport generic
Colorado Springs Airport seeing record number travelers, implements new TSA technology
heavy rain chances west
Heavy rain chances stick around
7/21/20.
Burning pile of trash ‘delivered’ to Colorado firefighters