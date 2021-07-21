Deadly incident involving a train and a pedestrian in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second time in a week the railroad crossing in Fountain at Highway 85 and Fontaine Boulevard is closed for an incident involving a train.

The City of Fountain is reporting a pedestrian was killed in an “incident” involving a train. 11 News reached out to the City of Fountain for more information and soon after the following was posted to social media:

Less than a week ago, a car crashed into the side of the train at the same intersection.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

