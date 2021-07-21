I-70 closed in Colorado mountains with concern over flash flooding

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 was closed in Glenwood Canyon Tuesday night during a flash flood warning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure at about 8:45 p.m for a stretch of the highway between Rifle and Dotsero.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the closure. The purpose of this article is to alert travelers in Colorado to a major highway closure.

Click here for updates from CDOT.

