Fire in storage unit below downtown Colorado Springs apartment Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire was put out in a storage unit below a downtown Colorado Springs apartment early Wednesday morning.

CSFD says the small storage unit fire reportedly happened around 6:30 a.m. on Colorado and Wahsatch below the 333 ECO Apartments.

11 News on scene reported the storage unit itself was concrete and the sprinklers went off, so there is no structural damage. Although there is reportedly damage to the contents inside the unit.

No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #fire that is located at 333 E COLORADO AV; PARKING GARAGE. Crews reporting a small storage unit was on fire. Firefighters have hoses on Colorado Ave and the road is blocked. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 21, 2021

