Fire in storage unit below downtown Colorado Springs apartment Wednesday morning

Storage unit fire underneath apartments in downtown Colorado Springs
Storage unit fire underneath apartments in downtown Colorado Springs(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire was put out in a storage unit below a downtown Colorado Springs apartment early Wednesday morning.

CSFD says the small storage unit fire reportedly happened around 6:30 a.m. on Colorado and Wahsatch below the 333 ECO Apartments.

11 News on scene reported the storage unit itself was concrete and the sprinklers went off, so there is no structural damage. Although there is reportedly damage to the contents inside the unit.

No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

