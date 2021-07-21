Advertisement

FAA reports 89 new unruly passenger incidents

By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s been another spike in reports of unruly passengers aboard planes in the United States.

In the past week alone, federal authorities have received reports of 89 new incidents and seven more incident filings are on the way.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, as of Tuesday, there have been more than 3,500 unruly passenger reports this year.

Most of those incidents, about 2,600, involve the federal mask requirement on public transportation.

The FAA has opened 581 investigations this year.

By comparison, the average number of cases per year over the past 15 years is about 180.

According to Transportation Security Administration, 85 of its officers have been assaulted at airport checkpoints.

Two of those incidents happened on Monday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.
4 injured in collision on I-25 near Fillmore Tuesday night
A deadly crash on Highway 115 in Colorado on 7/20/21.
Deadly crash closes Highway 115 near the Fremont and El Paso County line
Flooding on the Poudre River on July 20, 2021.
1 confirmed dead following major flooding near Cameron Peak Fire burn scar

Latest News

Westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods road gettin new pavement after a water main break in...
Garden of the Gods Road fully reopened following water main break
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant
The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a...
Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea
The newest addition at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes newborn hippo