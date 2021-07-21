Evacuations ordered for flooding and mudslides in Poudre Canyon near Fort Collins Tuesday night

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - First responders in Larimer County were dealing with flooding and mudslides Tuesday night in the Poudre Canyon area.

The area is west of Fort Collins. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Highway 14 was closed from just east of Cameron Pass to Rustic at about 7:30 p.m.

The following message was sent to people living in the area through NOCO Alerts:

“This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. There is flooding in the area of Highway 14 from Rustic to Ted’s Place (Highway 14/Highway 287). Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents and business occupants due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area.

An evacuation site is being set up by the Red Cross at CLP Middle School, 3515 W County Road 54G. Avoid areas subject to flooding including dips, low spots, ditches, etc. and do not attempt to cross flowing streams or creeks. If driving, be aware that the road may not be intact under flood waters. Never drive through flooded roadways – turn around and go another way. If your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground. If you cannot leave the area, move to higher ground immediately.

To view a map of the evacuation area, please visit nocoalert.org. For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate evacuation information to that key word as needed. You may also text the word FLOOD2021 to 888777 from your cell phone to receive information on flooding in Larimer County. Please do not call 911 unless you are in danger.”

Last time this article was updated at about 8:25 p.m., the highway was still closed and evacuations were still in place.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.