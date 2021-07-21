Advertisement

Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a...
Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Emergency officials have issued evacuation or shelter-in-place orders for some people in a Houston-area city because of a “chemical incident” at a plant in the area.

Few details have been released about what prompted the Wednesday morning order in La Porte, a city about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

La Porte Emergency Management says residents in the affected area should stay indoors, turn their air conditioning off and close windows.

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.

The company says it had not detected any chemicals in any monitoring so far.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
A deadly crash on Highway 115 in Colorado on 7/20/21.
Deadly crash closes Highway 115 near the Fremont and El Paso County line
SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.
4 injured in collision on I-25 near Fillmore Tuesday night
A daytime look at a major sinkhole in a north Springs neighborhood.
New sinkhole closes road in north Colorado Springs

Latest News

People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Group helps comfort dog injured at Fla. condo collapse return home
Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Experts share concerns of delta variant as it becomes dominant strain
Pueblo County recognizes Carl Musso Day.
‘The American dream is real’: Carl Musso Day in Pueblo County recognizes hardworking farmer