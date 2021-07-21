Advertisement

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States.

Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.
4 injured in collision on I-25 near Fillmore Tuesday night
A deadly crash on Highway 115 in Colorado on 7/20/21.
Driver ID’d following deadly crash on Highway 115 near Fremont/El Paso county line
A view at the drainage where a mudslide occurred during flooding in Larimer County on July 20,...
1 confirmed dead following major flooding near Cameron Peak Fire burn scar; at least 2 missing

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for...
Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Wildfires in US West blowing ‘so much smoke’ into East Coast
7/21/20.
Burning pile of trash ‘delivered’ to Colorado firefighters