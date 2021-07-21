Deadly crash closes Highway 115 near the Fremont and El Paso County line
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash closed Highway 115 in Colorado on Tuesday.
The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. between County Road F-45 and Barrett Road. The area is near the El Paso County and Fremont County line.
According to Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol, the head-on crash involved two vehicles. One person died at the scene and a second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The highway is expected to be closed at least until 9 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
