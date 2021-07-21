Colorado Springs Airport seeing record number travelers, implements new TSA technology

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs airport is seeing a record number of travelers so far this summer and TSA is stepping up to do something about the travel screening times.

According to a study done by AAA almost 80% of Coloradans now feel more comfortable traveling. The study also says 70% of Coloradans have already traveled or are planning a trip this year. More than half say their trips are scheduled between July and September.

The Colorado Springs Airport has a new CT scan technology to make being scanned by TSA a little bit smoother. Lorie Dankers, a TSA spokesperson says “We know that with a CT scanners the officer getting a clear view of the contents of the bag reduces the number of the checks. Our officer will that screen the bag get a closer look at potential security threats, hopefully be able to clear that on screen and avoid a bag check”.

The Colorado Springs Airport says they are expecting current travel projections to equal or likely exceed volumes seen in 2019, which was the busiest time on record for TSA operations.

“Colorado Springs is known for its proximity to world class outdoor recreational opportunities and is a prime vacation destination,” said TSA Federal Security Director Larry Nau who oversees security operations for the state of Colorado. “Because we anticipate that the volume of travelers will remain high throughout the summer, we are asking travelers to come to the airport early and prepared to help TSA deliver the most effective security in the most efficient manner.”

TSA says last week, more than 26,700 people were screened at this time in 2019, almost 21,300 people were screened.

The airport also has some extra tips for those heading out for vacation:

Step 1: Pack smart and do not bring prohibited items to the security checkpoint.

Step 2: Secure items in your carry-on.

Step 3: TSA allows one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags. Passengers may also bring hand wipes of any size or quantity through security checkpoints.

Step 4: Leave bear spray and camping fuel behind. Click here for more information on what items you can and can not travel with.

Step 5: Enroll in TSA PreCheck® where you will not need to remove shoes, belts, light outerwear, laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage.

TSA also says the busiest TSA security checkpoint at the Colorado Springs Airport are 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The busiest days to travel are Thursdays and Fridays as well as Sundays and Mondays.

