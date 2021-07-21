Burning pile of trash ‘delivered’ to Colorado firefighters

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert garbage truck driver made Wednesday a little easier for firefighters in Colorado.

South Metro Fire Rescue is reporting the driver “delivered” a burning pile of trash to one of their stations in Centennial. The garbage truck driver was hauling trash while it was on fire, and rather than waiting for firefighters to come to the truck, the driver brought the blaze to firefighters. This happened in the area of Peoria Street and Arapahoe Road, just south of Cherry Creek State Park.

Its not often that a fire gets delivered to a fire station, but that’s what happened this afternoon. A burning garage truck dumped its contents in front of SMFR Station 35 near Peoria & Arapahoe. No injuries occurred and three crews are on scene extinguishing the trash pile. pic.twitter.com/aWv7DhHNHY — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 21, 2021

Thankfully, no one was injured during the ordeal! It isn’t clear what sparked the fire.

