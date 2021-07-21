Advertisement

Burning pile of trash ‘delivered’ to Colorado firefighters

7/21/20.
7/21/20.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert garbage truck driver made Wednesday a little easier for firefighters in Colorado.

South Metro Fire Rescue is reporting the driver “delivered” a burning pile of trash to one of their stations in Centennial. The garbage truck driver was hauling trash while it was on fire, and rather than waiting for firefighters to come to the truck, the driver brought the blaze to firefighters. This happened in the area of Peoria Street and Arapahoe Road, just south of Cherry Creek State Park.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the ordeal! It isn’t clear what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired KKTV
Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Colorado health officials release back-to-school guidance for COVID-19
SB I-25 was closed in Colorado Springs on 7/20/21.
4 injured in collision on I-25 near Fillmore Tuesday night
A deadly crash on Highway 115 in Colorado on 7/20/21.
Driver ID’d following deadly crash on Highway 115 near Fremont/El Paso county line
A view at the drainage where a mudslide occurred during flooding in Larimer County on July 20,...
1 confirmed dead following major flooding near Cameron Peak Fire burn scar; at least 2 missing

Latest News

A view at the drainage where a mudslide occurred during flooding in Larimer County on July 20,...
1 confirmed dead following major flooding near Cameron Peak Fire burn scar; at least 2 missing
Comeback Cash Gift Card Giveaway.
$100 Walmart gift card for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at certain sites in Colorado
7/21/21
WATCH: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provides COVID-19 update on 7/21/21
Flooding over the mountains possible today
Storms near Co. Springs this evening