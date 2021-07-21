Burning pile of trash ‘delivered’ to Colorado firefighters
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert garbage truck driver made Wednesday a little easier for firefighters in Colorado.
South Metro Fire Rescue is reporting the driver “delivered” a burning pile of trash to one of their stations in Centennial. The garbage truck driver was hauling trash while it was on fire, and rather than waiting for firefighters to come to the truck, the driver brought the blaze to firefighters. This happened in the area of Peoria Street and Arapahoe Road, just south of Cherry Creek State Park.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the ordeal! It isn’t clear what sparked the fire.
