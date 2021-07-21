‘The American dream is real’: Carl Musso Day in Pueblo County recognizes hardworking farmer

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An 80-year-old man is being recognized by an entire Colorado county for his life of hard work as a farmer.

On Tuesday, Pueblo County commissioners signed a proclamation recognizing July 20, 2021 as “Henry “Carl” Musso Day.” The idea came from Joey Musso, a family member who wanted to recognize Carl.

“I couldn’t figure out what to get an 80-year-old man that has worked his butt off for all the simple things he has and enjoys,” Joey wrote in a social media post. “One night before his birthday, at around 1:30 AM, I woke up and I thought to myself, this man is the perfect example of the American Dream.”

Joey reached out to county commissioners, and they agreed. On Tuesday they signed a proclamation honoring the man behind Musso Farms.

“Carl is proof the American dream is real, and anything can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and a supportive family,” part of the proclamation reads. “Carl has fed people from all over the United States and many parts of the world. Carl is an inspiration to his children, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many others who have come into contact with him. Carl continues to work hard in his fields and can be seen greeting customers at the farm and restaurant and thanking them for supporting the family business. Carl knows if it wasn’t for such a supportive community, his success would not be what it is today.”

