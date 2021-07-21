$100 Walmart gift card for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at certain sites in Colorado
DENVER (KKTV) - Starting on Thursday, Colorado residents can get a free $100 Walmart gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at certain state-run vaccine sites.
Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement on Wednesday, calling it the “Comeback Cash Gift Card Giveaway.”
All Coloradans, 12 years and older, who receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location are eligible to receive a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last. $100 Walmart gift cards are only available at participating state-operated vaccine sites.
Click here for a list of participating state-operated vaccine sites, or see the list at the bottom of this article.

Thursday, July 22
Boulder CountyCaribou Room55 Indian Peak DriveNederland, CO 804663pm-8pm
Arapahoe CountyWalmart10400 E. Colfax Avenue Aurora, CO 8001012pm-6pm
Alamosa CountyBoyd Park410 12th St. Alamosa, CO 811019am-12pm
Alamosa CountyHooper Junction Store11704 Hwy 17Hooper, CO 811361pm-4pm
Larimer CountyWalmart Supercenter1325 Denver Ave. Loveland, CO 80537[TIME]
Cañon City Cañon City HIgh School 1313 College AveCañon City, CO 81212
Pueblo CountyBarkman Library 1300 Jerry Murphy Rd. Pueblo, CO 810011pm-6pm
Delta CountyWalmart Supercenter37 Stafford Ln.Delta, CO 81416
Denver CountyChambers Shopping Center4840 Chambers Rd.Denver, CO 8023912pm-7pm
Denver CountySt. Cajetan’s Church Community Center4335 W. Byers Pl.Denver, CO 8021911am-8pm
Friday, July 23
Weld CountyWalmart3103 S. 23rd Ave.Greeley, CO1pm-8pm
Adams CountyMi Pueblo Market6941 E. 80th Ave. Commerce City
Gilpin CountyMonarch Casino488 Main St. Black Hawk, CO 804225:30pm-10pm
Gilpin CountyZ Casino101 Gregory St. Black Hawk, CO2-5pm
Alamosa CountyAdams State University Student Union Building Parking Lot208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, CO 811011-7pm
Teller CountyFarmer’s MarketCorner of W South Ave & N Center St Woodland Park, CO 808638AM-1PM
Pueblo CountyRawlings Library100 E Abriendo Ave.Pueblo, CO 810041pm-6pm
Delta CountyWalmart Supercenter37 Stafford Ln. Delta, CO 81416
Arapahoe CountyLa Plaza Parking Lot 15200 E. Colfax AvenueAurora CO 80011 1pm-7pm
Prowers CountyWalmart1432 E Olive St.Lamar, CO 810522pm-7pm
Saturday, July 24
Weld CountyArts Picnic Lincoln Park 802 10th AvenueGreeley, CO 80631
Arapahoe CountyBeauty Supply Warehouse 13870 E. 6th Ave.Aurora, CO 800119am-5pm
Routt CountySteamboat Rodeo401 Howelsen PkwySteamboat Springs, CO 804872pm-8pm
Costilla CountySantiago y Santa Ana FestivalCorner of 5th and Main StreetSan Luis, Colorado 8115210am-4pm
Logan CountyOld Sykes Building NE Public Health Dept 777 4th StSterling, CO 8075110am-2pm
Teller CountyCripple Creek Medical Center1101 County Rd 1Cripple Creek, 8081310am-4pm
Montrose CountyWalmart Supercenter 16750 S. Townsend AveMontrose, CO 81401
Jefferson CountyKhol’s8444 S. Kipling PkwyLittleton, CO 80127
El Paso County2354 S. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 809096pm-11pm
Denver CountyUnited Church of Montbello4879 Crown Blvd Denver, CO 8023911am-2pm
Adams CountyDayton Opportunity Center1445 Dayton St.Aurora, CO 8001012pm-2pm
Sunday, July 25
Weld CountyArts Picnic Lincoln Park 802 10th AvenueGreeley, CO 806319am-6pm
Arapahoe CountyLatin Fashion Week Colorado 2430 South Havana St. Aurora, CO 80014
Routt CountySteamboat Community Center1605 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Springs, CO 804879am-5pm
Huerfano CountyLa Veta High School126 East Garland StLa Veta, CO 810559am-12pm
Huerfano CountyLathrop Park70 CO Rd 502Walsenburg, CO 810892pm-6pm
Morgan CountyBrush Rodeo228 W. Railroad Ave.Ft. Morgan, CO 80701
El Paso CountySprings Rescue Missions5 W. Las Vegas St.Colorado Springs, CO 809032pm-6pm
Mesa CountySt. Joe’s230 N. 3rd St. Grand Junction, CO 815019am-5pm
Adams CountyH Mart5036 W. 92nd AveWestminster, CO 800311pm-4:30pm
Denver CountyLevitt Pavillion-Ruby Hill Park1380 W. Florida AveDenver, CO 802235:30pm-10pm
Montrose County16750 S Townsend Ave Montrose, CO 814012pm-7pm
Adams CountyAdelante Community Development Flea Market7007 E. 88th AveHenderson, CO 806409am-3pm
Monday, July 26
Weld CountyKimberly’s Event Center Lounge 1029 8th Ave Greeley, CO 8063111am-7pm
Adams CountyWalmart5990 Dahlia St. Commerce City, 80022
Rio Blanco CountyMeeker City Hall345 Market St.Meeker, CO 8164110am-6pm
Arapahoe County Aurora First Presbyterian1586 KingstonAurora, CO 800109am-5pm
Delta CountyWalmart Walmart Supercenter37 Stafford Ln. Delta, CO 814162pm-7pm
Moffat County2000 W. Victory WayCraig, CO 816252pm-7pm
Tuesday, July 27
Boulder CountyRancheros Mexican Restaurant 4322 CO-66Longmont, CO 8050411am-7pm
Denver CountyCommunity College of Aurora, Lowry Campus710 Alton WayDenver, CO 802309am-4pm
Moffat CountyWalmart2000 W. Victory WayCraig, CO 816252pm-7pm
Alamosa CountyAdams State University: Plachy Hall Parking Lot208 Edgemont Blvd.Alamosa, CO 811011pm-7pm
Boulder CountyYMCA Longmont950 Lashley St.Longmont, CO 8050412pm-6pm
Park CountyHartsel Fire Station86 Valley Ave.Hartsel, CO 80449
Pueblo CountyCatholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo429 W. 10th St.Pueblo, CO 81003
Pueblo CountyWalmart Supercenter4080 W. Northern AvePueblo, CO 8100512pm-7pm
Mesa CountyWalmart Supercenter2545 Rimrock AveGrand Junction, 81505
Arapahoe CountyLa Plaza Parking Lot 15200 E. Colfax AvenueAurora CO 80011 1pm-7pm
Adams CountyWalmart Supercenter5650 S Chambers RdAurora, CO 800152pm-7pm
Mesa CountyHomeward Bound of the Grand Valley2853 North AveGrand Junction, CO 81501
Wednesday, July 28
Adams CountySave A Lot 7290 Monaco StCommerce City, CO 8002210am-6pm
Moffat County2000 W. Victory WayCraig, CO 816252pm-7pm
Costilla CountyCentennial High School14644 CO-159San Luis, CO 811529am-12pm
Rio Grande CountyJunction of Main St. and Adams St.Monte Vista, CO 811442pm-4pm
Park CountyNorth-West Fire Station21455 US Hwy 285Fairplay, CO 8044012pm-7pm
Mesa CountyWalmart Supercenter2545 Rimrock AveGrand Junction, 81505
Arapahoe CountyWalmart9400 E. Hampden Ave.Denver, CO 80231
Adams County14000 E. Exposition AveAurora, CO 800122pm-7pm
Thursday, July 29
Boulder CountyHuman Services Fair750 HWY 72 North Nederland, CO 8046610am-1pm
Chaffee CountyBuena Vista High School, front lot on Railroad St559 S Railroad St, Buena Vista, CO 8121110am-6pm
Denver CountyUniversity of Colorado Denver1355 12th St, Denver, CO 80204
El Paso CountyWalmart3201 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 8090912-7pm
Jefferson CountyEdgewater Block Party2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 802146-8pm
Mariscos El Rey 36026 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 8022611am-5pm
La Plata CountyIgnacio Community Library470 Goddard Ave, Ignacio, CO 8113712-7pm
Larimer CountyCharter Health Care 1562 Taurus Ct, Loveland, CO 80537.3-7pm
Mesa CountyCommunity Food Bank 476 28 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 8150112:30-5:30pm
Montezuma CountyWalmart1835 E Main St, Cortez, CO 813212-7pm
Morgan CountyWalmart1300 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan, CO 80701
Friday, July 30
Chaffee CountyThonhoff Park near Chaffee County Court House104 Crestone, Salida, CO 8120110am-6pm
Denver CountyColorado Black Arts Festival at the Center for African American Health3350 Hudson St, Denver, CO 8020712-4pm
Dolores CountyOld Sundial Lot, Across from Banger’s Pizza & Bar315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 813242-6pm
Garfield CountyWalmart1000 Airport RdRifle, CO 81650
Jefferson CountyAlameda Crossing Center145 S Sheridan Blvd, Lakewood, CO 8022610am-5pm
Las Animas CountyWalmart2921 Toupal Dr, Trinidad, CO 8108212-7pm
Mesa CountyWalmart2545 Rimrock AveGrand Junction, CO 81505
Montezuma CountyJoe Rowell ParkDolores, CO 813239am-1pm
Weld CountyEast Memorial Park 2044 Balsam Ave, Greeley, CO 806316-9pm
Walmart3103 S 23rd Ave, Greeley, CO 80631
Saturday, July 31
Adams CountyWalmart7800 Smith RoadDenver, CO 802073:30-7:30pm
Arapahoe CountyHinkley High School1250 Chambers RdAurora, CO 8001110am-2pm
El Paso CountyServicios De La Raza: Shots for Cuts 2354 S. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 8090912-8pm
Garfield CountyWalmart1000 Airport RdRifle, CO 81650
Mesa CountyWalmart2545 Rimrock AveGrand Junction, CO 81505
Montezuma CountyParque de Vida Rec Center R008724, Cortez, CO 813219am-5pm
