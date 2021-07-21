$100 Walmart gift card for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at certain sites in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Starting on Thursday, Colorado residents can get a free $100 Walmart gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at certain state-run vaccine sites.

Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement on Wednesday, calling it the “Comeback Cash Gift Card Giveaway.”

All Coloradans, 12 years and older, who receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location are eligible to receive a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last. $100 Walmart gift cards are only available at participating state-operated vaccine sites.

Click here for a list of participating state-operated vaccine sites, or see the list at the bottom of this article.

Click here for all of the details.

Thursday, July 22

Boulder CountyCaribou Room55 Indian Peak DriveNederland, CO 804663pm-8pm

Arapahoe CountyWalmart10400 E. Colfax Avenue Aurora, CO 8001012pm-6pm

Alamosa CountyBoyd Park410 12th St. Alamosa, CO 811019am-12pm

Alamosa CountyHooper Junction Store11704 Hwy 17Hooper, CO 811361pm-4pm

Larimer CountyWalmart Supercenter1325 Denver Ave. Loveland, CO 80537[TIME]

Cañon City Cañon City HIgh School 1313 College AveCañon City, CO 81212

Pueblo CountyBarkman Library 1300 Jerry Murphy Rd. Pueblo, CO 810011pm-6pm

Delta CountyWalmart Supercenter37 Stafford Ln.Delta, CO 81416

Denver CountyChambers Shopping Center4840 Chambers Rd.Denver, CO 8023912pm-7pm

Denver CountySt. Cajetan’s Church Community Center4335 W. Byers Pl.Denver, CO 8021911am-8pm

Friday, July 23

Weld CountyWalmart3103 S. 23rd Ave.Greeley, CO1pm-8pm

Adams CountyMi Pueblo Market6941 E. 80th Ave. Commerce City

Gilpin CountyMonarch Casino488 Main St. Black Hawk, CO 804225:30pm-10pm

Gilpin CountyZ Casino101 Gregory St. Black Hawk, CO2-5pm

Alamosa CountyAdams State University Student Union Building Parking Lot208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, CO 811011-7pm

Teller CountyFarmer’s MarketCorner of W South Ave & N Center St Woodland Park, CO 808638AM-1PM

Pueblo CountyRawlings Library100 E Abriendo Ave.Pueblo, CO 810041pm-6pm

Delta CountyWalmart Supercenter37 Stafford Ln. Delta, CO 81416

Arapahoe CountyLa Plaza Parking Lot 15200 E. Colfax AvenueAurora CO 80011 1pm-7pm

Prowers CountyWalmart1432 E Olive St.Lamar, CO 810522pm-7pm

Saturday, July 24

Weld CountyArts Picnic Lincoln Park 802 10th AvenueGreeley, CO 80631

Arapahoe CountyBeauty Supply Warehouse 13870 E. 6th Ave.Aurora, CO 800119am-5pm

Routt CountySteamboat Rodeo401 Howelsen PkwySteamboat Springs, CO 804872pm-8pm

Costilla CountySantiago y Santa Ana FestivalCorner of 5th and Main StreetSan Luis, Colorado 8115210am-4pm

Logan CountyOld Sykes Building NE Public Health Dept 777 4th StSterling, CO 8075110am-2pm

Teller CountyCripple Creek Medical Center1101 County Rd 1Cripple Creek, 8081310am-4pm

Montrose CountyWalmart Supercenter 16750 S. Townsend AveMontrose, CO 81401

Jefferson CountyKhol’s8444 S. Kipling PkwyLittleton, CO 80127

El Paso County2354 S. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 809096pm-11pm

Denver CountyUnited Church of Montbello4879 Crown Blvd Denver, CO 8023911am-2pm

Adams CountyDayton Opportunity Center1445 Dayton St.Aurora, CO 8001012pm-2pm

Sunday, July 25

Weld CountyArts Picnic Lincoln Park 802 10th AvenueGreeley, CO 806319am-6pm

Arapahoe CountyLatin Fashion Week Colorado 2430 South Havana St. Aurora, CO 80014

Routt CountySteamboat Community Center1605 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Springs, CO 804879am-5pm

Huerfano CountyLa Veta High School126 East Garland StLa Veta, CO 810559am-12pm

Huerfano CountyLathrop Park70 CO Rd 502Walsenburg, CO 810892pm-6pm

Morgan CountyBrush Rodeo228 W. Railroad Ave.Ft. Morgan, CO 80701

El Paso CountySprings Rescue Missions5 W. Las Vegas St.Colorado Springs, CO 809032pm-6pm

Mesa CountySt. Joe’s230 N. 3rd St. Grand Junction, CO 815019am-5pm

Adams CountyH Mart5036 W. 92nd AveWestminster, CO 800311pm-4:30pm

Denver CountyLevitt Pavillion-Ruby Hill Park1380 W. Florida AveDenver, CO 802235:30pm-10pm

Montrose County16750 S Townsend Ave Montrose, CO 814012pm-7pm

Adams CountyAdelante Community Development Flea Market7007 E. 88th AveHenderson, CO 806409am-3pm

Monday, July 26

Weld CountyKimberly’s Event Center Lounge 1029 8th Ave Greeley, CO 8063111am-7pm

Adams CountyWalmart5990 Dahlia St. Commerce City, 80022

Rio Blanco CountyMeeker City Hall345 Market St.Meeker, CO 8164110am-6pm

Arapahoe County Aurora First Presbyterian1586 KingstonAurora, CO 800109am-5pm

Delta CountyWalmart Walmart Supercenter37 Stafford Ln. Delta, CO 814162pm-7pm

Moffat County2000 W. Victory WayCraig, CO 816252pm-7pm

Tuesday, July 27

Boulder CountyRancheros Mexican Restaurant 4322 CO-66Longmont, CO 8050411am-7pm

Denver CountyCommunity College of Aurora, Lowry Campus710 Alton WayDenver, CO 802309am-4pm

Moffat CountyWalmart2000 W. Victory WayCraig, CO 816252pm-7pm

Alamosa CountyAdams State University: Plachy Hall Parking Lot208 Edgemont Blvd.Alamosa, CO 811011pm-7pm

Boulder CountyYMCA Longmont950 Lashley St.Longmont, CO 8050412pm-6pm

Park CountyHartsel Fire Station86 Valley Ave.Hartsel, CO 80449

Pueblo CountyCatholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo429 W. 10th St.Pueblo, CO 81003

Pueblo CountyWalmart Supercenter4080 W. Northern AvePueblo, CO 8100512pm-7pm

Mesa CountyWalmart Supercenter2545 Rimrock AveGrand Junction, 81505

Arapahoe CountyLa Plaza Parking Lot 15200 E. Colfax AvenueAurora CO 80011 1pm-7pm

Adams CountyWalmart Supercenter5650 S Chambers RdAurora, CO 800152pm-7pm

Mesa CountyHomeward Bound of the Grand Valley2853 North AveGrand Junction, CO 81501

Wednesday, July 28

Adams CountySave A Lot 7290 Monaco StCommerce City, CO 8002210am-6pm

Moffat County2000 W. Victory WayCraig, CO 816252pm-7pm

Costilla CountyCentennial High School14644 CO-159San Luis, CO 811529am-12pm

Rio Grande CountyJunction of Main St. and Adams St.Monte Vista, CO 811442pm-4pm

Park CountyNorth-West Fire Station21455 US Hwy 285Fairplay, CO 8044012pm-7pm

Mesa CountyWalmart Supercenter2545 Rimrock AveGrand Junction, 81505

Arapahoe CountyWalmart9400 E. Hampden Ave.Denver, CO 80231

Adams County14000 E. Exposition AveAurora, CO 800122pm-7pm

Thursday, July 29

Boulder CountyHuman Services Fair750 HWY 72 North Nederland, CO 8046610am-1pm

Chaffee CountyBuena Vista High School, front lot on Railroad St559 S Railroad St, Buena Vista, CO 8121110am-6pm

Denver CountyUniversity of Colorado Denver1355 12th St, Denver, CO 80204

El Paso CountyWalmart3201 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 8090912-7pm

Jefferson CountyEdgewater Block Party2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 802146-8pm

Mariscos El Rey 36026 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 8022611am-5pm

La Plata CountyIgnacio Community Library470 Goddard Ave, Ignacio, CO 8113712-7pm

Larimer CountyCharter Health Care 1562 Taurus Ct, Loveland, CO 80537.3-7pm

Mesa CountyCommunity Food Bank 476 28 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 8150112:30-5:30pm

Montezuma CountyWalmart1835 E Main St, Cortez, CO 813212-7pm

Morgan CountyWalmart1300 Barlow Rd, Fort Morgan, CO 80701

Friday, July 30

Chaffee CountyThonhoff Park near Chaffee County Court House104 Crestone, Salida, CO 8120110am-6pm

Denver CountyColorado Black Arts Festival at the Center for African American Health3350 Hudson St, Denver, CO 8020712-4pm

Dolores CountyOld Sundial Lot, Across from Banger’s Pizza & Bar315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 813242-6pm

Garfield CountyWalmart1000 Airport RdRifle, CO 81650

Jefferson CountyAlameda Crossing Center145 S Sheridan Blvd, Lakewood, CO 8022610am-5pm

Las Animas CountyWalmart2921 Toupal Dr, Trinidad, CO 8108212-7pm

Mesa CountyWalmart2545 Rimrock AveGrand Junction, CO 81505

Montezuma CountyJoe Rowell ParkDolores, CO 813239am-1pm

Weld CountyEast Memorial Park 2044 Balsam Ave, Greeley, CO 806316-9pm

Walmart3103 S 23rd Ave, Greeley, CO 80631

Saturday, July 31

Adams CountyWalmart7800 Smith RoadDenver, CO 802073:30-7:30pm

Arapahoe CountyHinkley High School1250 Chambers RdAurora, CO 8001110am-2pm

El Paso CountyServicios De La Raza: Shots for Cuts 2354 S. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 8090912-8pm

Garfield CountyWalmart1000 Airport RdRifle, CO 81650

Mesa CountyWalmart2545 Rimrock AveGrand Junction, CO 81505

Montezuma CountyParque de Vida Rec Center R008724, Cortez, CO 813219am-5pm

