Remembering the lives lost 9 years after the Aurora theater shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday marks nine years since a gunman stormed a midnight showing in a crowded movie theater in Aurora, killing 12 and injuring 70.

In the years since the theater massacre, some survivors have made full recoveries, while others were left with life-altering injuries.

On July 16, 2015, the killer was found guilty on all 165 counts against him: 24 first-degree murder, 140 attempted murder and one count of possession or control of an explosive or incendiary device. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars with no chance for parole.

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement Tuesday morning marking the somber anniversary.

“Nine years later, this tragic day remains a painful memory for our state. My heart and prayers are with the families, friends, and loved ones of each of the victims today as we reflect on the anniversary of this senseless shooting. Today marks another year where we mourn the lives that were cut all too short, where future plans and aspirations were shattered, and families were forever changed.”

We want to remember the names of those lost July 20, 2012:

Jonathan Blunk, 26

Alexander Boik, 18

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Childress, 29

Gordon Cowdon, 51

Jessica Ghawi, 24

Petty Officer 3rd Class John Thomas Larimer, 27

Matthew McQuinn, 27

Micayla Medek, 23

Alex Sullivan, 27

Alexander Teves, 24

Rebecca Wingo, 32

Veronica Moser-Sullivan, 6

