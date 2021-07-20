Police investigate apparent gun battle at a Colorado Springs gas station in broad daylight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were taping off a parking lot in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon after an apparent gun battle.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired at about 2:25 p.m. at a gas station parking lot. The area is near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard.

Early into the investigation, police believe there were shots fired between two people or two groups of people. The south entrance of the Loaf ‘N Jug Parking lot was blocked off for the investigation, impacting nearby businesses.

It isn’t clear if anyone was struck by gunfire, but police weren’t aware of anyone hit during the exchange of bullets. The people involved fled the scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area as police investigation. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this article noted the call came in from the 400 block of S. Murray Road. The information came from police and may indicate information provided to them by the original caller, and not the exact address of the investigation.

