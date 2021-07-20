Advertisement

New report on impacts of marijuana legalization in Colorado

Part of a report on legalized marijuana in Colorado showcasing the number of medicinal...
Part of a report on legalized marijuana in Colorado showcasing the number of medicinal marijuana cardholders in each county.(CDPSPDOCS)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado back in 2012, and since then data has been collected in the Centennial State with hopes to track the impacts tied to sales of the drug.

Recently, the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice’s Office of Research and Statistics published the latest “Impacts on Marijuana Legalization in Colorado” report. The report is required by law. It is important to point out that in the executive summary of the report, there is a note stating the information should be “interpreted with caution.” The cautionary note points to lack of pre-commercialization data, the “decreasing social stigma,” and the challenges to law enforcement.

“This report provides a wealth of valuable information to help policy makers, law enforcement, schools, the marijuana industry and the public understand the effects of legal recreational marijuana in our communities,” said Stan Hilkey, Executive Director of the Department of Public Safety. “The information is presented in a comprehensive and unbiased manner, and I am proud of the detailed and extensive work our DCJ researchers have done to collect and analyze this vast compilation of data.”

Some highlights of the report include marijuana arrests have dropped, which was expected. The total number of marijuana arrests decreased by 68% between 2012 and 2019. However, law enforcement continues to battle marijuana being sold illegally and the illicit activity is hard to track. Marijuana use among youth did not experience a significant change, according to the report.

The nearly 200-page report includes data on the following topics:

-Public Safety

-Public Health

-Youth Impacts

-Additional information on a number of topics

According to the report, as of June 2020, 2,709 licensed marijuana businesses were registered in Colorado. Total revenue from taxes, licenses, and fees increased from $67 million in 2014 to $387 million in 2020. The amount of taxes transferred to the school capital construction fund and public school fund increased 264%, from $33 million in 2015 up to $120 million in 2020.

As shown in the graph at the top of this article, El paso County has the most medical marijuana cardholders with 24,553, followed by Denver with 11,120. The sale of recreational marijuana is not legal in El Paso County per a county ordinance.

You can read the full report below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 homes hit by gunfire in east Colorado Springs
A daytime look at a major sinkhole in a north Springs neighborhood.
New sinkhole closes road in north Colorado Springs
A drone captures an overhead view of a large house fire in Douglas County, Colorado on July 17,...
Leaking propane grill sparks enormous house fire in Douglas County
Detectives looking for info after reported drive-by shooting
Man shot and killed walking in Pueblo Saturday; police looking for suspect vehicle
A Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy unexpectedly died on Saturday. He was identified as Patrol...
Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy passes away unexpectedly Saturday

Latest News

(FILE)
Emergency rental assistance available to people in El Paso County impacted by COVID-19
Missing teen in Colorado.
MISSING: Colorado teen with medical issues last seen on July 6
Jerry Bastian was born and raised in Pueblo. The former State Patrol Man and Sheriff's Deputy...
WATCH - Pueblo Mourns the Loss of Deputy Bastian
Fire in El Paso County 7/19/21
Crews respond to a brush fire northeast of Peyton