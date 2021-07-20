Local father asks for public’s help in finding son’s killer years later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local father is still searching for answers seven years after his son was shot and killed in Colorado Springs.

Michael Garcia was just 31 when he died in 2014. No suspects have been named.

His father, Anthony Garcia, said the anniversary is just hard as it was the day his son died.

“That was the worst day of my life, you never expect to get that knock on your door that your son just got murdered,” he said. “You see it on the news all the time but when it comes to you then reality hits you. It’s like jeez, is this is for real? To hear that was devastating. It still is today.”

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Hancock Expressway and Union Boulevard. Police say he was shot in his own garage just before midnight on Saint Claire Park Alley in southeast Colorado Springs.

His father tells us Michael was working on getting his bachelor’s degree and was raising two girls when he was killed. He adds he was just an overall good man.

11 News checked in with police and they say there have not been any arrests in the case and they have not named an suspects.

“The CSPD has a team of dedicated cold case detectives who work these investigations every day. No case is ever lost on us and we continue to investigate until we can find answers. As always, if anyone has information please call us,” a spokesperson said via email on Tuesday.

Michael’s father is hoping someone out there knows something and will come forward.

“It still is heartbreaking today talking about it to you now as it was then,” he said “I’ll never give up trying to bring him to justice. Not that it will ever change that he’s dead but still I think the guy needs to pay.”

If you have any information, call the Colorado springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

