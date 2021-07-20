Garden of the Gods Road to fully reopen by 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Colorado Springs following water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major Colorado Springs roadway is officially scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning following a water main break.

Garden of the Gods Road just west of I-25 was completely shut down on July 13 following the break. Two westbound lanes were reopened over the weekend with the entire road scheduled to open back up by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

“Colorado Springs Utilities crews and contractors working around the clock have Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25 set to reopen fully tomorrow,” a news release from the utility company sent on Tuesday reads. “Freshly laid asphalt will cure overnight... Repairs to a section of 24″ water main were completed yesterday. The repairs were needed following a break last week at a connection point between sections of pipe that run under the road.”

The pipe along Garden of the Gods Road that broke was installed in 1956.

There have been several sinkholes brought to the attention of 11 News in the past week across the city, and city officials say it is nothing out of the ordinary. Colorado Springs Utilities says they’re working with somewhere around 1,600 miles of infrastructure, and while they can’t anticipate every problem before it happens, they’re spending $2.5 million on preventative projects.

