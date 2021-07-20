Advertisement

Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

By Liz Gelardi
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - Kaci Loux, 15, loved spending time with her mom and younger sisters.

“She was an outstanding girl. Like I said, she loved her music, she loved hanging out with me,” said Kaci Loux’s mother, Shilynee Loux.

Her daughter was the first child COVID-19-related death in Mesa County. According to the health department, the girl tested positive for the Delta variant and was hospitalized before her age group was eligible for the vaccine.

“You shouldn’t have to lose your own kid over it,” the mother said.

Cases of the Delta variant are skyrocketing in several states, including Colorado.

The variant is believed to be more transmissible, and as it spreads health experts warn about the risk to young children who are not vaccinated.

Shilynee Loux said her youngest daughter got COVID-19 in April, and it spread throughout the entire family. Only Kaci Loux was hospitalized.

“It progressed pretty fast. She was complaining that she couldn’t breathe,” Shilynee Loux explained.

At one point it seemed like her daughter was improving.

“I went with her and we’re up there probably 3 1/2 weeks in ICU and then they’re getting ready to put her into recovery. And then everything just went to hell,” the mother said.

Shilynee Loux said her daughter went into cardiac arrest and passed away after nearly a month in the hospital.

“Don’t wait, don’t wait. Take them in ASAP, because if you wait it gets 10 times worse and it will shut their lungs down fast,” the mother warned to other parents.

