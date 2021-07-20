Emergency rental assistance available to people in El Paso County impacted by COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While many people are getting back to work as the world continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, some are still living week to week trying to fight from being left homeless.

On Monday, officials with El Paso County wanted to make the community aware of the state-run Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The program helps assist with rent for tenants and landlords who have experienced financial issues due to COVID-19.

Eligible applicants must meet the following criteria:

Rent in El Paso County;

One or more individuals within the household has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic;

One or more individuals within the household at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Have not already received rental assistance that covered rent.

Income Eligibility:

Household income at or below 80% of Area Median Income for El Paso County;

Income qualification is based on the maximum annual household income for the month prior to the assistance request;

Households receiving vouchers are eligible; and

Unemployment insurance benefits are included as income.

80% Area Median Income for El paso County by Household Size in 2021:

1 PERSON: $55,950

2 PEOPLE: $63,950

3 PEOPLE: $71,950

4 PEOPLE: $79,900

5 PEOPLE: $86,300

6 PEOPLE: $92,700

7 PEOPLE: $99,100

8 PEOPLE: $105,500

Click here to apply and for more information on ERAP.

The program is available as long as funding lasts. The program is handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Colorado-funded Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) is available for homeowners who need mortgage assistance and renters who make between 80 and 100 percent of the area median income. For eligibility requirements and to apply, you can visit https://cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance

