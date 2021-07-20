Attic fire reported in Broadmoor neighborhood
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a house fire near The Broadmoor hotel early Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported on Berthe Circle right around noon Tuesday. Crews had it out in under half an hour.
The street is located off Lake Avenue a few blocks from The Broadmoor.
It’s unknown if anyone was home when the fire started. No injuries were reported.
