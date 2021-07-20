Attic fire reported in Broadmoor neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a house fire near The Broadmoor hotel early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported on Berthe Circle right around noon Tuesday. Crews had it out in under half an hour.

Engine 13 reporting fire is now out in the attic at the home. Crews will remain on scene to try and determine cause. pic.twitter.com/PICafxTL3r — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 20, 2021

The street is located off Lake Avenue a few blocks from The Broadmoor.

It’s unknown if anyone was home when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

