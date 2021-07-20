Advertisement

Attic fire reported in Broadmoor neighborhood

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a house fire near The Broadmoor hotel early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported on Berthe Circle right around noon Tuesday. Crews had it out in under half an hour.

The street is located off Lake Avenue a few blocks from The Broadmoor.

It’s unknown if anyone was home when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A daytime look at a major sinkhole in a north Springs neighborhood.
New sinkhole closes road in north Colorado Springs
Delays reported again at DIA due to smoky skies
Fire in El Paso County 7/19/21
Crews contain brush fire northeast of Peyton
Police lights.
Man convicted of killing driver during speeding livestream in Colorado
2 homes hit by gunfire in east Colorado Springs

Latest News

fire
Crews respond to structure fire near Broadmoor in Colorado Springs
Smoky skies today, storms possible tomorrow
Smoky and warm Tuesday
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
COVID vaccines for kids still months away