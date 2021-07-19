Voice of the consumer: Scammers looking to capitalize on newly launched Child Tax Credit payments

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As Child Tax Credit payments start landing in bank accounts, the IRS is warning people to beware of scammers trying to cash in.

Last week, the IRS started sending out advance payments for the Child Tax Credit. Under the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March, qualifying families will receive monthly payments through the end of 2021. According to the White House, more than 580,000 families in Colorado will get a check this month. That adds up to over $244 million to help 992,000 kids.

For this year only, the payments have increased. Before, the Child Tax Credit was capped at $2,000 per year for each qualifying child. For 2021, payments have been expanded to $3,600 per qualifying child under the age of 6, and up to $3,000 per qualifying child between the ages of 6 and 17. That equals out to monthly payments of $250 to $300 per child.

Families will receive half the total amount in monthly payments and the other half at tax time. If you prefer, you can opt out of monthly payments and receive all the money as one lump sum at tax time.

11 News spoke with a financial planner who recommended families take the monthly payments.

“By receiving those funds now, you’re able to put those dollars to work, which I think is really great,” Jamie Bartels-Giddings said.

Bartels-Giddings said the big thing families should remember is if they receive the monthly payments, they’ll see a smaller lump sum at tax time.

If you qualify for payments, the IRS said the first round was sent out July 15 by direct deposit or check. You should expect to see the other monthly installments around the 15th of each month.

According to the IRS, the amounts will be reduced for incomes over $150,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return, $112,500 for heads of household, and $75,000 for all other taxpayers.

The IRS said it is calculating the amounts based on taxpayers’ 2020 tax return. If that return is not available, the IRS said it will use the 2019 return.

The IRS is also warning everyone to be aware of thieves who might use the Child Tax Credit payments to scam people out of money or get their personal information. I talked to an IRS spokesperson about what the agency wants people to be on the lookout for.

“We are not reaching out to people directly via social media, text message or calling them and asking them for pertinent details. So if you get a call, get a text, email, don’t give out your information,” said Karen Connelly.

According to the IRS, if you’re eligible for the advance payments, you’ll be enrolled automatically.

If you believe you’re being scammed, hang up the phone, and don’t reply to any emails, texts or social media messages.

You can learn more about scams and how to report them at www.IRS.gov/Scams.

To see if you’re eligible for the Child Tax Credit, to opt out of monthly payments, and for additional information, visit www.IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021.

