Suspect in Pueblo carnival shooting arrested; police believe it was a gang-related incident

By Tony Keith and Jack Heeke
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juveniles are facing charges tied to a shooting that happened at a carnival in Pueblo.

The crime happened on June 25 at about 10: 20 p.m. at a carnival taking place in the Pueblo Mall parking lot. Video provided to 11 News shows a group of people gathered around a fist fight. 11 News blurred the video because the people involved are juveniles. At one point, it appears someone in the crowd handed one of the people involved in the fight a gun. Shots were fired and the crowd dispersed. Thankfully, no one was hit.

On Monday, police announced they were able to identify the juvenile who provided the gun to the shooter. A few hours later, they announced they had the suspected shooter in custody. Neither juvenile was publicly identified because of their ages.

Both suspects are charged with attempted 1st-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of handguns by juveniles.

Police believe the fight was tied to gang activity.

