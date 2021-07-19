Pride Fest wraps up in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sunday night was the final night of Pride Fest here in Colorado Springs and the LGBTQ+ community is not only celebrating but giving back as well.

Pride Month is held in June for most of the country, but here in Colorado Springs it’s held in July.

Members of the community say this is a great time to see everyone especially after time apart due to COVID.

Most of the festivities this week were at Club Q.

There were tons of events to show your pride including a barbecue, equality and inclusion training, karaoke, concerts, a pride motorcade, drag shows, and more.

Some of the money raised at events goes to help the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire, a non-profit organization which helps supports other non-profits in our local community with funding and volunteers.

11 News spoke to a Pride Fest board member who says its good to see how far we’ve come and what work needs to still be done.

“It’s fantastic just to see everybody of all ages actually starting to live their true life and come out and support not being afraid of being who they are out in public anymore, Sean Andrews said. “Obviously every community still has their challenges to work on, whether it’s support from the surrounding cities, the businesses, the authorities, healthcare… anything along those lines, it still needs to grow a lot. And it’s not just our community, it’s kind of nationwide...but just seeing the growth in the 10 years that I have been here is phenomenal.”

Members are hoping to grow the fest even bigger in the coming years and give to even more charities in the future.

Colorado Springs Pride has been in mid July for the past 30+ years… Next week we begin our Pride week and have some... Posted by Colorado Springs PrideFest on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

