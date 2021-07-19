New sinkhole closes road in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another sinkhole is causing headaches in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say North Union Boulevard will be closed for a sinkhole at Tochle Drive.

NEW SINK HOLE LOCATION: N. Union Bl. will be closed for a sink hole at Tochle Dr. The construction entrance at N. Union Bl. and Old Ranch Rd has been opened. Please use alt routes. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) July 19, 2021

Police say the construction entrance at North Union and Old Ranch Road has now been opened.

Crews are asking drivers to use alternate routes until the sinkhole is fixed.

Right now they’re re-routing people from Old Ranch to Bradley Ranch Road.

One man who lives in the area told 11 News what he saw earlier Sunday.

“So as I came past it it looked like there had been some indentation, I don’t know how deep, I’d probably say eight to ten feet wide and it looks like it had gone in at least two to three feet,” Michael Escalera said. “It wasn’t a huge hole but it was enough where it would’ve caused some damage if anyone had gone through it.”

Escalera says it is an inconvenience, but he’s hoping it is taken care of soon.

“Obviously they are trying to do what they can to protect everybody that lives up here,” he said. “I have a home office, I’m trying to get back to it to do some work this evening and not knowing who to call or what to do at this point.”

