Moose on the loose! Moose wandering golf course along Highway 115 in southwest Springs; CPW says stay away from area

A moose is seen walking around the Country Club of Colorado off Highway 115 on July 18, 2021.
A moose is seen walking around the Country Club of Colorado off Highway 115 on July 18, 2021.(Kathy Symonds)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A moose is on the loose near Highway 115!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is cautioning the public that while it’s exciting to see such majestic wildlife in the Springs area, it’s dangerous to get close.

“Moose are large and powerful. Do not approach!” CPW tweeted.

Perhaps the moose is brushing up on its golfing skills? Neighbors say it’s been hanging around the Country Club of Colorado golf course since Sunday. The golf course is off Highway 115 between Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Star Ranch Road.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging the public to keep away from the area and let the moose enjoy its solitude.

According to CPW, while moose cause few problems when they encounter people, it’s not unheard of for them to get aggressive if humans get too close.

“Moose have “treed” people who have approached them too closely, have killed or injured pets or livestock, and have chased people away from territories they are defending. Caution and common sense go a long way in preventing potential problems with moose,” CPW says on its website.

Other tips from CPW on coexisting with moose include:

- Watching for signs of moose aggression, including laid back ears, raised hairs on the neck, and licking of the snout
- Avoiding animals that are behaving belligerently or abnormally.
- Keeping pets away, as moose can get quite aggressive around them. Be especially cautious when walking dogs.
- If a moose displays aggressive behavior or begins to charge, run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you such as a boulder, car or tree

