Man convicted of killing driver during speeding livestream in Colorado

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) - A 24-year-old man has been convicted of vehicular homicide after prosecutors say he hit a car while driving around 120 mph (193 mph) during a Facebook livestream showing him speeding.

A jury found Bryan Kirby guilty Thursday in the 2018 crash. Kirby was accused of driving as fast as 167 mph during the livestream on the highway near Denver while making comments to viewers about his speed.

At the end, he rapidly crossed from the left lane to the right and crashed into a sedan from behind. The other driver died.

