Advertisement

Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and caramel popcorn.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Krispy Kreme Carnival is rolling into town with doughnuts inspired by iconic carnival treats.

For a limited time, the doughnut shop is bringing flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to participating stores throughout the country.

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn.

The carnival doughnuts will be available, July 19 – August 8.

Click here to check participating stores.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 homes hit by gunfire in east Colorado Springs
A drone captures an overhead view of a large house fire in Douglas County, Colorado on July 17,...
Leaking propane grill sparks enormous house fire in Douglas County
Sinkhole shuts down road in Colorado Springs.
New sinkhole closes road in north Colorado Springs
Detectives looking for info after reported drive-by shooting
Man shot and killed walking in Pueblo Saturday; police looking for suspect vehicle
A Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy unexpectedly died on Saturday. He was identified as Patrol...
Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy passes away unexpectedly Saturday

Latest News

In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
Biden says federal infrastructure investments can prolong economic growth
smokecast
"Ozone alert?" Smoky skies start weather for the week
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
AG Garland formally prohibits seizure of reporters’ records