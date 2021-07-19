Expect lane closures at Powers and Research this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are major closures on the north end of the Springs for drivers to be aware of going into the work week.

The closures are in the area of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway as crews continue work on the interchange project.

“Work activities ... will require daytime and nighttime lane closures on Research Parkway between Grand Cordera Parkway and Channel Drive and nighttime lane closures on Powers Boulevard (CO 21) between Woodman Road and Briargate Parkway to perform temporary traffic signal installation, paving future detours in the median, remove existing pavement, set temporary barrier and shift northbound Powers Boulevard traffic to the west to open work areas to begin bridge construction,” CDOT said.

Drivers should keep the following closures in mind when traveling in the area through Thursday:

- Daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23: Eastbound and westbound left lane closures on Research Parkway between Channel Drive and Grand Cordera Parkway.

- Nightly from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Eastbound and westbound Research Parkway dedicated right turn to Powers Boulevard closures.

- Nightly from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Eastbound and westbound Research Parkway right through lane closures between Channel Driver and Grand Cordera Parkway.

- Nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Southbound Powers Boulevard intermittent single lane closures between Briargate Parkway and Woodman Road, and inside left turn lane closures onto eastbound Research Parkway.

- Nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Northbound Powers Boulevard intermittent single lane closures between Woodman Road and Briargate Parkway, and inside left turn lane closures onto westbound Research Parkway.

- Nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Northbound and southbound Powers Boulevard dedicated right turn lanes to Research Parkway closures.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.