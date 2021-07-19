Advertisement

Elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing in Pueblo

Daniel Otero
Daniel Otero(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:58 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are calling on the public to keep their eyes out for a missing elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Daniel Otero, 81, walked away from his senior living center early Saturday morning and was last seen in the 1500 block of Primrose Lane on the north side of the city. He was last known to be wearing checkered blue pants and using a black walker. A tag is attached to the walker with Otero’s name, address and phone number.

Otero is described as a Hispanic male with gray hair and brown eyes. He weighs 145 pounds and is about 5-foot-7.

Anyone who believes they have seen him is urged to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 homes hit by gunfire in east Colorado Springs
A drone captures an overhead view of a large house fire in Douglas County, Colorado on July 17,...
Leaking propane grill sparks enormous house fire in Douglas County
Detectives looking for info after reported drive-by shooting
Man shot and killed walking in Pueblo Saturday; police looking for suspect vehicle
Crash on I-25 between Exit 125 - Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128 - US 85 Sautrday morning
All lanes of I-25 back open following 2 crashes Saturday morning
A Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy unexpectedly died on Saturday. He was identified as Patrol...
Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy passes away unexpectedly Saturday

Latest News

Expect lane closures at Powers and Research this week
Smoky, summery day ahead
More smoke in the skies Monday
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Scammers looking to capitalize on newly launched Child Tax Credit payments
Pride Fest in Colorado Springs.
Pride Fest wraps up in Colorado Springs