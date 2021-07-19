Elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are calling on the public to keep their eyes out for a missing elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Daniel Otero, 81, walked away from his senior living center early Saturday morning and was last seen in the 1500 block of Primrose Lane on the north side of the city. He was last known to be wearing checkered blue pants and using a black walker. A tag is attached to the walker with Otero’s name, address and phone number.

Otero is described as a Hispanic male with gray hair and brown eyes. He weighs 145 pounds and is about 5-foot-7.

Anyone who believes they have seen him is urged to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

