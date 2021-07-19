Advertisement

Crews respond to a brush fire northeast of Peyton

Fire in El Paso County 7/19/21
Fire in El Paso County 7/19/21(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a brush fire northeast of Peyton on Monday.

Smoke was visible just after 3:30 p.m. north of Highway 24 in a wooded area. The fire was burning close to Fremont Fort Road and Warriors Path Drive. As of about 3:35 p.m., the brush fire was an estimated three acres, according to crews on scene. An official estimate has not been provided.

11 News has a reporter headed to the area and this article will be updated.

