Crews respond to a brush fire northeast of Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a brush fire northeast of Peyton on Monday.

Smoke was visible just after 3:30 p.m. north of Highway 24 in a wooded area. The fire was burning close to Fremont Fort Road and Warriors Path Drive. As of about 3:35 p.m., the brush fire was an estimated three acres, according to crews on scene. An official estimate has not been provided.

11 News has a reporter headed to the area and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.