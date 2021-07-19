Advertisement

Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to...
Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She wishes the rest of the American tennis team the best of luck.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 homes hit by gunfire in east Colorado Springs
A drone captures an overhead view of a large house fire in Douglas County, Colorado on July 17,...
Leaking propane grill sparks enormous house fire in Douglas County
Detectives looking for info after reported drive-by shooting
Man shot and killed walking in Pueblo Saturday; police looking for suspect vehicle
Crash on I-25 between Exit 125 - Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128 - US 85 Sautrday morning
All lanes of I-25 back open following 2 crashes Saturday morning
Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs.
A Colorado Springs reservoir tests positive for blue-green algae

Latest News

Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in western US
Duane Boucher described what he called the suddenness of the evacuation from the Tamarack Fire...
Fast-moving wildfire didn't give people much time to evacuate
Smoke returns this week
More Smoke in the Skies Monday
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Florida man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol
Fewer than 57% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in...
COVID-19: Battling vaccine misinformation