Blackmon’s 10th inning homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 6-5
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:49 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game.
Will Smith, who homered earlier, singled off Mychal Givens in the top of the 10th, scoring the automatic runner and putting Los Angeles up 5-4. But the Dodgers, who also blew a lead in the ninth, could not hold on.
