Advertisement

Blackmon’s 10th inning homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 6-5

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, center, is showered by teammates as Blackmon crosses home...
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, center, is showered by teammates as Blackmon crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Phil Bickford during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 6-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By DENNIS GEORGATOS
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:49 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game.

Will Smith, who homered earlier, singled off Mychal Givens in the top of the 10th, scoring the automatic runner and putting Los Angeles up 5-4. But the Dodgers, who also blew a lead in the ninth, could not hold on.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/18/2021 6:26:10 PM (GMT -6:00)

Most Read

Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs.
A Colorado Springs reservoir tests positive for blue-green algae
2 homes hit by gunfire in east Colorado Springs
Crash on I-25 between Exit 125 - Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128 - US 85 Sautrday morning
All lanes of I-25 back open following 2 crashes Saturday morning
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Mark Redwine found guilty for the murder of his son Dylan in Colorado
Arvada shooting suspect.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Arvada police release surveillance video and statement tied to deadly shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018, file photo, Denver Nuggets assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr. calls...
Wizards draw on storied name, hire Nuggets Wes Unseld Jr as coach
COLORADO AVALANCHE
Avs announce 2021-’22 Preseason Schedule
The grounds crews prepares the field prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13,...
Rocky homecoming: Arenado, NL teammates drop 8th straight in All-Star Game at Coors Field
Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Rockies select Benny Montgomery 8th overall in 2021 MLB Draft