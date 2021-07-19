Advertisement

An ‘alternate’ Monday Night Football telecast will feature Peyton and Eli Manning this season

FILE - In this April 11, 2013, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, left, and brother New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, talk during their football workout at Duke in Durham, N.C. Peyton Manning back in Indianapolis  in a Broncos uniform. Peyton vs. younger brother Eli in another Manning Bowl. The NFL schedule, released Thursday, April 18, 2013, is filled with return visits and intriguing matchups. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KKTV) - Peyton Manning and his brother Eli will be experimenting with ESPN as part of an “alternate” Monday Night Football telecast for the next three seasons.

The brothers will fronting what is being described by ESPN as a “first-of-its kind Monday Night Football MegaCast production.” ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reached a partnership with Omaha Productions to make this happen. The telecast will be featured on ESPN2 and might be showcased on ESPN+.

“Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN and Sports Content. “Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”

Viewers can expect in-the-moment analysis and reaction from the brothers along with celebrity guests.

The deal runs through 2023 and is expected to feature 30 games, 10 games each season.

