100+ delays reported at DIA due to smoky skies

DENVER (KKTV) - More than 100 flights have been delayed at the Denver International Airport due to wildfire smoke.

According to a spokesperson with DIA, the hazy skies are causing some visibility issues.

“We are seeing an FAA traffic management program for arriving traffic due to the haze/smoke. Delays are caused by the planes having to be spaced out due to visibility,” public information officer Alex Renteria said.

One traveler flying into DIA from Kansas City told 11 News she was on the runway for more than 40 minutes waiting to take off.

Flight tracking website Flightaware currently shows more than 130 delays out of DIA and another eight at the Colorado Springs Airport. 11 News has reached out to the Colorado Springs Airport to learn if any of their delays are due to local smoke haze.

Check your flight status at DIA here. Those flying in or out of the Springs can check their flights here.

Wildfire smoke -- largely from fires burning in the western United States -- is expected to be noticeable along the Front Range at least through Tuesday.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

