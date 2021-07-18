Advertisement

Wizards draw on storied name, hire Nuggets Wes Unseld Jr as coach

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018, file photo, Denver Nuggets assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr. calls...
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018, file photo, Denver Nuggets assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr. calls out instructions during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, in Orlando, Fla. A person familiar with Cleveland’s coaching search tells The Associated Press that the team has received permission to interview Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr. to be its coach. The Cavaliers have not yet set up a time to meet with Unseld Jr., said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing any of its plans.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Wizards have hired Wes Unseld Jr. as their coach.

The Denver Nuggets associate coach is the son of Washington basketball legend Wes Unseld, whose number is retired and hangs in the rafters.

Unseld Jr. replaces Scott Brooks, who was fired after three playoff appearances in five seasons. Unseld spent six seasons as a Wizards assistant from 2005-11, then one season with the Golden State Warriors and two with the Orlando Magic. He then moved on to the Nuggets for six seasons and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last year.

7/17/2021 2:46:44 PM (GMT -6:00)

