Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy passes away unexpectedly Saturday

A Pueblo County Sheriff's deputy unexpectedly died on Saturday. He was identified as Patrol Deputy Jerry Bastian.
A Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy unexpectedly died on Saturday. He was identified as Patrol Deputy Jerry Bastian.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy unexpectedly died on Saturday. He was identified as Patrol Deputy Jerry Bastian.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Sunday saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of one of our brothers in blue, Patrol Deputy Jerry Bastian. Deputy Bastian passed away unexpectedly Saturday. We express our deepest sympathy to Deputy Bastian’s family, friends and all those who worked with him at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies. Rest in peace Deputy Bastian.”

Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 18, 2021

It is unknown why Deputy Jerry Bastian passed away.

The Pueblo West Fire Department posted Sunday morning sharing their condolences.

Posted by Pueblo West Fire Department on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Posted by Pueblo West Fire Department on Sunday, July 18, 2021

No other information was available at the time this article was written, but we will update as more information becomes available.

