Leaking propane grill sparks enormous house fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A massive fire sparked by a propane grill rapidly overtook a home in Roxborough Saturday night.

Two people were able to escape as flames spread to the house.

Our crews on scene of a structure fire in the 10300 blk. of Totem Run in Roxborough. Fire caused by faulty propane grill. Leaking propane ignited- with flames extending to the house. House is total loss. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/KDnZzh7N16 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 18, 2021

Part of the house collapsed, making it too dangerous for firefighters to enter the home.

The house fire on Totem Run had to be fought from the outside, as a partial collapse made it too dangerous for firefighters to go inside the structure. There will be crews on scene all night to extinguish hot spots. Thanks to @SouthMetroPIO for the help. pic.twitter.com/NHTn5HiKp1 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 18, 2021

The fire department launched a drone so crews wouldn’t be fighting blind.

West Metro used our drone on the structure fire on Totem Run in Roxborough on Saturday to provide another set of eyes. With a partial structure collapse, firefighter safety was a concern. The drone provided intel about where to place crews so that they would not be in danger. pic.twitter.com/cpqgyKMSGt — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 18, 2021

Because crews couldn’t go inside, pockets of heat kept rekindling, the fire department said. Firefighters remained at the house throughout the night.

Other agencies assisted West Metro in the firefight.

