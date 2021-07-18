Leaking propane grill sparks enormous house fire in Douglas County
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A massive fire sparked by a propane grill rapidly overtook a home in Roxborough Saturday night.
Two people were able to escape as flames spread to the house.
Part of the house collapsed, making it too dangerous for firefighters to enter the home.
The fire department launched a drone so crews wouldn’t be fighting blind.
Because crews couldn’t go inside, pockets of heat kept rekindling, the fire department said. Firefighters remained at the house throughout the night.
Other agencies assisted West Metro in the firefight.
