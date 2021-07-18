Detectives looking for info after reported shooting from car.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo police are looking for a shooter after a man was hit walking along 29th street Saturday afternoon.

Detectives report the man was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. He has not been identified yet.

Investigators are asking for help locating what they believe is the shooting suspect’s vehicle, pictured below. Pueblo Police made a note to mention they are unsure if the victim was trying to get into the car of the suspect when they shot him.

If you have any information about this incident, witnessed the incident, or recognize the suspect vehicle, Pueblo Police ask you get in touch with Detective Glen Fillmore at (719) 320-6044.

Images Pueblo Police say capture shooting suspect's vehicle (KKTV)

Detectives looking for info after reported drive-by shooting2 (KKTV)

