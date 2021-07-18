2 homes hit by gunfire in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two homes were damaged in a barrage of gunfire early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the 3500 block of Parkmoor Drive just after 2:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired in the area. The neighborhood is located on the eastern side of Palmer Park.

“Upon arrival, officers located numerous shell casings and damage to two homes,” a police lieutenant said.

No one was injured.

Officers spoke to several witnesses but were unable to track down the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information that can help in the case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

