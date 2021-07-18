Advertisement

2 homes hit by gunfire in east Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two homes were damaged in a barrage of gunfire early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the 3500 block of Parkmoor Drive just after 2:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired in the area. The neighborhood is located on the eastern side of Palmer Park.

“Upon arrival, officers located numerous shell casings and damage to two homes,” a police lieutenant said.

No one was injured.

Officers spoke to several witnesses but were unable to track down the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information that can help in the case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs.
A Colorado Springs reservoir tests positive for blue-green algae
Crash on I-25 between Exit 125 - Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128 - US 85 Sautrday morning
All lanes of I-25 back open following 2 crashes Saturday morning
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Mark Redwine found guilty for the murder of his son Dylan in Colorado
Arvada shooting suspect.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Arvada police release surveillance video and statement tied to deadly shooting
A man is suspected of trying to steal a plane.
Man suspected of trying to steal a plane from a Colorado airport

Latest News

Detectives looking for info after reported drive-by shooting
Man shot and killed walking in Pueblo Saturday; police looking for suspect vehicle
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul...
Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals
The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after...
Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park