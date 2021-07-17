Advertisement

YMCA opening new location in Fountain Valley

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region has a new location in Fountain. A grand opening ceremony is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the location (326 West Alabama Avenue, Fountain, CO 80817). The event is free and open to the community.

The City of Fountain and Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 partnered together to turn the Dean Fleischauer Activities Center (DFAC), into a new YMCA facility for the Fountain community.

“The YMCA is thrilled to continue to advance our partnership with Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 in a way that will offer Fountain community residents more opportunities to grow through programs and services in spirit, mind, and body,” said Boyd Williams, President & CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. “Thanks to the foresight and leadership at the school district, the Y will soon have a permanent home located right next to the beautiful new middle school, allowing the YMCA to serve individuals of all ages in a facility that the community so well-deserves.”

This new location will reportedly offer a complete healthy living center, multi-purpose rooms, Learn & Play for children, locker rooms, and social spaces for community members to come together.

The YMCA plans to build a food pantry for families as part of this location, as well as a Middle School Initiative Program to give students access to the YMCA and structured programs during off-school hours.

For more information, click here.

