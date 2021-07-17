Two westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods Road reopen Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods reopened around 7 a.m. Saturday after a water main break earlier this week.
Colorado Springs Utilities says they were able to open up two westbound lanes from I-25 to Chesnut on Garden of the Gods. Those exiting the highway southbound will be able to access the open lanes, but northbound will not. Drivers heading north on I-25 exiting at Garden of the Gods will only be able to continue going east on the road.
Crews say they were able to make good progress on the eastbound side of Garden of the Gods Friday night, but the eastbound lanes will remain closed between North Chestnut Street and I-25 while crews continue to repair the water main.
Repairs on the eastbound side of Garden of the Gods are expected to be completed by Monday, paving of the road is expected to be finished by the middle of next week.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.