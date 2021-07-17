Two westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods Road reopen Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods reopened around 7 a.m. Saturday after a water main break earlier this week.

Colorado Springs Utilities says they were able to open up two westbound lanes from I-25 to Chesnut on Garden of the Gods. Those exiting the highway southbound will be able to access the open lanes, but northbound will not. Drivers heading north on I-25 exiting at Garden of the Gods will only be able to continue going east on the road.

Garden of the Gods Rd update: Two westbound lanes were opened at 7 a.m. today. Southbound I-25 traffic exiting at Garden of the Gods Rd. can access these lanes; northbound I-25 traffic cannot. Eastbound lanes from N. Chestnut St to I-25 remain closed. #cotraffic #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/FGG3NGPuEt — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) July 17, 2021

Crews say they were able to make good progress on the eastbound side of Garden of the Gods Friday night, but the eastbound lanes will remain closed between North Chestnut Street and I-25 while crews continue to repair the water main.

Repairs on the eastbound side of Garden of the Gods are expected to be completed by Monday, paving of the road is expected to be finished by the middle of next week.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Heres some brand spanking new asphalt going on the westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods.



@CSUtilities got the asphalt they needed and crews say the westbound lanes have been deemed safe. These lanes could reopen as early as tonight. pic.twitter.com/PrCVZ9gjRv — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.