Advertisement

Two westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods Road reopen Saturday

Westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods road gettin new pavement after a water main break in...
Westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods road gettin new pavement after a water main break in Colorado Springs(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods reopened around 7 a.m. Saturday after a water main break earlier this week.

Colorado Springs Utilities says they were able to open up two westbound lanes from I-25 to Chesnut on Garden of the Gods. Those exiting the highway southbound will be able to access the open lanes, but northbound will not. Drivers heading north on I-25 exiting at Garden of the Gods will only be able to continue going east on the road.

Crews say they were able to make good progress on the eastbound side of Garden of the Gods Friday night, but the eastbound lanes will remain closed between North Chestnut Street and I-25 while crews continue to repair the water main.

Repairs on the eastbound side of Garden of the Gods are expected to be completed by Monday, paving of the road is expected to be finished by the middle of next week.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Mark Redwine found guilty for the murder of his son Dylan in Colorado
Police activity at an Ace Hardware in Colorado Springs on 7/15/21.
No danger to the community with police activity outside an Ace Hardware store in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Death investigation in Colorado Springs.
Death investigation underway in Colorado Springs Thursday evening
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs.
A Colorado Springs reservoir tests positive for blue-green algae

Latest News

File photo.
Police investigating shots fired call near Memorial Park
Pueblo police are looking for 81-year-old Daniel Otero who was last seen around 4:45 a.m....
MISSING: 81-year old last seen in Pueblo Saturday morning
Mayor John Suthers was up bright and early Saturday to help send off the U.S. Olympic Wrestling...
Colorado Springs Mayor sends off Tokyo-bound U.S. Olympic Team athletes, coaches and staff Saturday
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC logo
Colorado Springs Switchbacks game on ESPN2 Saturday