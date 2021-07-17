Advertisement

Reports emerge of suspects stealing condo collapse victims’ identities

By WPLG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (WPLG) - Disturbing reports are emerging of hackers taking advantage of those killed in the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Officials say the criminals is seeing the victims’ names in the news, stealing their identities and trying to make a profit.

“This person is using this technique in cookie-cutter style and applying it to others,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

The family of Annie Ortiz, who was recovered with her son and her husband, told reporters her bank account has been targeted.

“The night before her funeral, I was doing the eulogy and for some reason I started looking at her iPad and I noticed there were email notifications … And when I opened the email I noticed they started changing all of the bank accounts, especially from Wells Fargo,” Annie Ortiz’s sister, Nicole Ortiz, said.

Nicole Ortiz said that the hackers had changed the addresses on the accounts and started transferring money.

“They have stolen all her credit cards,” she said.

The details of how the crime is being committed is information investigators are trying to keep secret to the public to protect the integrity of the investigation.

