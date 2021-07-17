Police investigating shots fired call near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating after reports of a disturbance with shots fired Saturday morning. This reportedly happened near the north side of Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

When officers arrived, they found “an assault victim and several witnesses”. Police say no one was shot and any suspects involved in the disturbance left the area. At the time this article was written there was no suspect or suspect vehicle descriptions available.

Colorado Springs police are currently investigating. Anyone with information or might have witnessed this incident should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

