Advertisement

Police investigating shots fired call near Memorial Park

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating after reports of a disturbance with shots fired Saturday morning. This reportedly happened near the north side of Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

When officers arrived, they found “an assault victim and several witnesses”. Police say no one was shot and any suspects involved in the disturbance left the area. At the time this article was written there was no suspect or suspect vehicle descriptions available.

Colorado Springs police are currently investigating. Anyone with information or might have witnessed this incident should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Mark Redwine found guilty for the murder of his son Dylan in Colorado
Police activity at an Ace Hardware in Colorado Springs on 7/15/21.
No danger to the community with police activity outside an Ace Hardware store in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
Death investigation in Colorado Springs.
Death investigation underway in Colorado Springs Thursday evening
Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs.
A Colorado Springs reservoir tests positive for blue-green algae

Latest News

Westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods road gettin new pavement after a water main break in...
Two westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods Road reopen Saturday
Pueblo police are looking for 81-year-old Daniel Otero who was last seen around 4:45 a.m....
MISSING: 81-year old last seen in Pueblo Saturday morning
Mayor John Suthers was up bright and early Saturday to help send off the U.S. Olympic Wrestling...
Colorado Springs Mayor sends off Tokyo-bound U.S. Olympic Team athletes, coaches and staff Saturday
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC logo
Colorado Springs Switchbacks game on ESPN2 Saturday