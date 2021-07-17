MISSING: 81-year old last seen in Pueblo Saturday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are looking for an 81-year-old man last seen around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say Daniel Otero (pictured above) was last seen near Eagleridge Boulevard and Ridge Drive in Pueblo. Otero reportedly suffers from cognitive impairment.

Police say Otero was last seen wearing checkered blue and white scrub pants, no shirt, and will be using a walker that has his name and address printed on it.

If you have any information or see Otero call police right away at 719-553-2502.

We will update this article as we get more information.

