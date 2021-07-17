Man suspected of trying to steal a plane from a Colorado airport

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are reporting a man is suspected of trying to steal a plane in an attempt to reach Hawaii.

The alleged crime happened recently at the Centennial Airport. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared the details of the incident with the public on Friday via Twitter.

“Today’s Note to Self: Life is not a video game,” a post by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reads.

The sheriff’s office didn’t share when the crime happened, but included a photo of the suspect and a plane on the runway. The suspect is facing several charges including attempted theft and trespassing. The suspect was not publicly identified.

