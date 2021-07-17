Advertisement

Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders

By Amanda Alvarado and Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:24 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - While most people call 911 when they have an emergency, a little girl in Mississippi called 911 to express her love for first responders.

WDAM says 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria called 911 Tuesday night, but quickly hung up the phone.

A 911 dispatcher called back to make sure things were alright and had this conversation with the little girl:

Dispatcher: Hello, this is 911, we had a call from this number.

Mylah: Hey, um, I need y’all to tell the sheriff, tomorrow.

Dispatcher: Tell the sheriff what?

Mylah: That I love him and I love all of y’all.

Dispatcher: OK, I will make sure that I get that to him, OK?

Mylah: OK.

“Everybody at the sheriff’s department said we’ve got to find out who this little girl is,” Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

On Thursday, Perkins met the Mylah and her family.

He brought a basket filled with school supplies and a special Covington County Sheriff’s Department challenge coin.

Mylah gave the sheriff a special red heart drawing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at an Ace Hardware in Colorado Springs on 7/15/21.
No danger to the community with police activity outside an Ace Hardware store in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Alexander Damian Martinez and Gabriella Martinez. Photo of the car is a stock photo of the...
Amber Alert canceled early Thursday morning in Colorado; child safely located
Death investigation in Colorado Springs.
Death investigation underway in Colorado Springs Thursday evening
Damage inside Carlile Elementary.
Emergency closure for a Pueblo elementary school due to ‘impending complete failure’ of HVAC systems and a damaged roof
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Mark Redwine found guilty for the murder of his son Dylan in Colorado

Latest News

In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
Judge: All options on table for site of collapsed Florida building
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC logo
Colorado Springs Switchbacks game on ESPN2 Saturday
A man is suspected of trying to steal a plane.
Man suspected of trying to steal a plane from a Colorado airport