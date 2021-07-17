Crash causing major backups along I-25 Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound lanes of I-25 are blocked at the Ray Nixon Road Exit (milepost 126) Saturday morning due to a crash. Crews say the crash happened between the Ray Nixon exit and US 85 (milepost 128).

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

#I25 northbound: Crash between Exit 125 - Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128 - US 85. Northbound lanes are blocked at mile point 126 due to a crash. Use caution and expect delays. https://t.co/wDNCx14X5N — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 17, 2021

At the time this article was written, it was unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

