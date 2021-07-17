Advertisement

Crash causing major backups along I-25 Saturday morning

Crash on I-25 between Exit 125 - Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128 - US 85 Sautrday morning
Crash on I-25 between Exit 125 - Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128 - US 85 Sautrday morning(Michael R. Hartley)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound lanes of I-25 are blocked at the Ray Nixon Road Exit (milepost 126) Saturday morning due to a crash. Crews say the crash happened between the Ray Nixon exit and US 85 (milepost 128).

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

At the time this article was written, it was unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

