Colorado Springs Switchbacks game on ESPN2 Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be on the national stage this Saturday.

The soccer club is playing host to San Antonio FC and the game is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN2. The match is slated to start at noon.

The Switchbacks have two other matches on channels tied to ESPN including games on Aug. 10 and Sept. 8, both on ESPN Deportes.

As of Friday night the Switchbacks are 5-4-2, placing them fourth in the Mountain Division.

